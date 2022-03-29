CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonita Kay Cottrill, 77 of Cortland, Ohio, passed on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born on April 5, 1944, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Everett Bright and Lucille Koehler.



Bonita graduated from Maplewood High School.

She was a stay-at-home mother.

Bonita enjoyed sewing, doing jigsaw puzzles and spending time with her family.



She will be lovingly remembered by her many friends and family: her children, Diane, Dave, Donna and Denise; her seven grandchildren and one great-grandson; her brother, Michael (Fran) Bright; her niece, Deb Cole and her great-nephew, Hunter Cole.



Bonita was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Cottrill; her parents; her two sisters, Lois Parthemer and Evelyn Slusher and her brother, Dennis Bright.

