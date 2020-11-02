Bonita J. McCann, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bonita J. McCann, age 86, of Sharon Road, W. Salem Township, Transfer, passed away Saturday evening, October 31, 2020 in her residence.

She was born in Otter Creek Township on February 3, 1934, a daughter of Wilson and Mary (Haggerty) Beatty.

She was a 1952 graduate of Penn High School.

On October 27, 1956 Bonita married Francis E. “Frank” McCann in St. Michael’s Roman Catholic Church, Frank passed away on May 10, 2011.

Bonita was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church.

She enjoyed gardening and working outside taking care of her property and loved supporting her grandchildren at their sporting events.

She was a volunteer at the Good Shepard and Mercer County Antique Power Association.

She is survived by a daughter, Karen Woods and her husband, Brian, of Fredonia; two grandchildren, Kyle Woods and his wife, Maggie and Cory Woods.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother, Kenneth Beatty.

Calling hours Friday, November 6, 2020, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Gathering Space of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 6, 2020, 12:00 p.m. the church, Rev. Christopher Barnes, Pastor, as celebrant.

Burial with committal prayers will be in Hadley Cemetery

CDC Guidelines will be observed and all in attendance

are asked to wear a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael School Endowment Fund, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.

