Bobby Gene Hanshaw, Sr., Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bobby Gene Hanshaw, Sr., 80, passed away unexpectedly at 5:27p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the residence.

Bobby was born in Lawton, Kentucky on July 2, 1939, the son of Cecil and Elizabeth (Wagoner) Hanshaw and moved to this area many years ago.

Bobby was retired in 1995 from the LaFarge Company of Lordstown where he was a mechanic and welder for 35 years.

Following retirement, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, watching sporting events especially the Cleveland Indians and Browns. He cherished family events and spending quality time with his grandchildren and two great grandsons.

He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline (Koniowski) Hanshaw whom he married August 27, 1969; a daughter, Robin Jean (Howard) Sheely of Lordstown; two sons, Robert (Gretchen) Hanshaw, Jr. of Niles and Matthew (Mary) Hanshaw of Newton Township; five grandchildren, Justin (Judy) Sheely, Jessica (Michael) Coleman, Mallory (James) Harvey, Robert (Bekah) Hanshaw III and Wyatt Hanshaw; two great-grandsons, Anthony, Robert IV and great-granddaughter, Gracelyn, on the way in July. Bobby is also survived by two half sisters and three half brothers.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Lola Stone and three brothers, Coy Hanshaw, Marvin Hanshaw and Johnnie Hanshaw.

At the request of Mr. Hanshaw, there will be no calling hours or funeral services.

