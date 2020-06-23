Bobbi Kay Schwanbeck, Mercer, PA

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bobbi Kay Schwanbeck, 46, of Mercer, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital following a brief illness.

Bobbi was born on March 29, 1974 to Roy Schwanbeck and Carol (Surrena) Dannels in Cordell, Oklahoma.

She was a high school graduate.

Bobbi worked as a bartender for several restaurants and bars in the area.

She was truly a people person. Bobbi loved working in the community and was always an upbeat welcoming person to everyone she met. Everyone knew her as a caring person who cared for anyone she knew. Most important to her was spending time with her family and sharing in laughter together.

Bobbi is survived by her loving daughters, Teanna Dehner and her fiancé, Andrew Hayes, of Maryland, Jessica Paden and Katie Paden and son, Calvin Paden, all of Pennsylvania and grandchildren, Skyler Dehner and Kenna Hayes. She is also survived by her parents, Roy Schwanbeck and Carol Dannels; sister, Chris Dora and her husband, Erin Dora and a brother, Nick Schwanbeck.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother and grandfather, Julia and Elmer Surrena



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be sent to the family in memory of Bobbi.

Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Crematory LLC, 2201 Highland Road, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.