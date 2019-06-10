Bob Kirkland Obituary

LEETONIA, OHIO – (MyValleyTributes) – Bob Kirkland, 70, passed away at 11:11 a.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his home from renal and heart failure.

He was born November 12, 1948 in Steubenville, Ohio, the first child of John and Janet Kirkland.

He was a graduate of Brilliant High School Class of 1967 and was inducted into the inaugural class Hall of Fame for football in August 2018. He also played football for McPherson College, McPherson Kansas. He graduated from Kent State in 1989 with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering.

He was a former coach for the Salem little Quakers and a referee for OHSAA for 14 years.

He retired from GM at the Lordstown plant in 2012 after 42 years and was an inaugural member of the local 1714 United Auto Workers.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sally; his much beloved daughter, Jan, whom he loved to watch play sports and the apple of his eye and his granddaughter, Hannah who played softball also, both from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He was Hannah’s swimming buddy when no one else would get in the pool.

During his free time he spent many hours watching the Michigan Wolverines and the Dallas Cowboys.

He was a faithful member of Valley Christian Church, Youngstown, where he enjoyed talking and kidding around with other Christians and will be greatly missed.

There will be no calling hours or services held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Jude Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.

