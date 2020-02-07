Blanche Irene Swem, Meadville, PA

MEADVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Blanche Irene Swem, age 87, of Meadville and formerly of Kennard Road, Sugar Grove Township, Greenville, passed away Wednesday evening, February 5, 2020 in Meadville Medical Center.

She was born in Greenville on January 6, 1933 to John C. and Ethel (Robins) Greenawalt.

Blanche was a 1950 graduate of Penn High School and was a homemaker.

She was a member of Kennard Presbyterian Church and her hobbies included golfing and trips to the casino.

On April 4, 1970 she married Norman Lee Swem, Sr.; he preceded her in death on October 24, 2019.

Blanche is survived by her son, Norman Lee Swem, Jr. and his wife, Richelle, of Seagertown; two daughters, Charlene E. Foster and her husband, Donald, of Arizona and Vicki L. Wheeler of Arizona; a sister, Margarie Kovac of Greenville; six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two stepchildren, Charles Swem and Gary Swem; a sister, Nancy Chess and a brother, William Greenawalt.

There will be no public services.

Inurnment will be in Stevenson Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.