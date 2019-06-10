Blanche A. Feezle Obituary

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Blanche A. Feezle, age 87, of Leetonia, died on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Hospice House of Poland.

She was born on January 25, 1932 in Leetonia, a daughter of the late William and Nellie Cross Bergman.

Blanche had worked as a press operator for W M Inc. in Washingtonville for 40 years and was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Leetonia.

Her husband, John Feezle, whom she married on October 8, 1949, preceded her in death on September 4, 1989.

She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Candle of New Middletown and Kathy McLemore of Columbiana; a son, Mark Feezle of Leetonia; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Blanche was preceded in death by four sisters, Gloria Holisky, Marie Leyman, Frances Leyman and Arlene Probert and a grandson.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the Woods-Rettig Funeral Home, Leetonia.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St Patrick Catholic Church, Leetonia, with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Leetonia.

The family request donations to be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.familycareservices.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 11 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.