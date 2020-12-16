NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Zora Helco, 99, of Niles, formerly of McDonald, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Continuing Health Care Center in Niles.

Zora was born August 13, 1921 in Renton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Michael and Rosa (Mikacinich) Provich.

Zora had previously owned and operated Marshall Road Tavern, in McDonald.

She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino’s.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Dennis Michael Helco of Warren and Ron (Martha) Helco of Staten Island, New York; her daughter, Debbie (Gary) Woolensack of Howland; 12 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and had raised her grandchildren, Tina (Mark) Mortaro Moore and Tony Mortaro and her great-granddaughter, Stephanie Salus.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Helco, whom she married July 17, 1945 and died March 2, 2016; her daughter, Stephanie Mortaro-Helco; son, Michael Helco; brothers, Michael Provich and Sam Mikacinich and sisters Mary Ketchell, Helen Godfrey and Sophie Mullen.

Private funeral services will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Blackstone Funeral Home.

Zora will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery, next to her husband.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to view this obituary and to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.