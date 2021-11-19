William W. Perko, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William W. Perko, 82, of McDonald, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Salem Regional Hospital.

William was born December 20, 1938 in Girard, a son of John and Matilda (Ojala) Perko.

He loved life and fishing for perch on Lake Erie where he would spend hours to limit out 30 perch.

He worked for US Steel in McDonald and also GM Lordstown where he retired.

He served his country for six years in the U.S. Navy and spent time in Vietnam.

William was a member of the VFW in Girard.

He will be remembered as a loving person by his family and friends. He was a Christian man and loved the lord. He was honored to be of Finnish descent.

He will be sadly missed by his partner, Patty Greenfield, for more than 30 years and her daughters, Lisa, Missy and grandchildren, Jenny and Abby. He is survived by his brother, Robert Perko of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; nephews, Glenn and Wayne Davies, Wayne and David Kohn, Robert Perko, Jr., James Crawford and James Kane and nieces, Noreen Husk, Saranna Hack, Andrea Crawford, Christina Crawford, Denise Bortmas and Debbie Pompura.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother and sisters, Jennie Davies, Shirley Kohn and Virginia Crawford.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 23 at 1:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard. The family will receive relatives and friends from 11:00 a.m.until time of service.

William will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to leave condolences.

