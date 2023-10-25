GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William S. Thomas, Sr., 69 of Girard, passed away on Monday, October 23, 2023 at Cleveland Clinic, with his family by his side.

William was born October 4, 1954 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Ralph E. and Dorothy (DeFelice) Thomas.

He was a 1973 graduate of Girard High School.

He worked as an electrician at Horvath Electric Company, in Twinsburg.

William was known as an all round fix-it-man, fixing anything anyone brought to him. He enjoyed watching sports and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. William leaves to cherish his memory, his wife and love of his life, Lisa (James) Thomas, whom he married February 17, 1973; his sons, William “Bill” Thomas, Jr. of Austintown and Jason (Jeannette) Thomas of Cortland; sister, Margaret (Joseph) Grimm of Austintown; brothers, Ralph (Debbie) Thomas of Girard, Edward (Becky) Thomas of Austintown and Mike (Butch) Thomas of Akron. William was an amazing grandpa to his grandchildren, Brooke Thomas, Daisy Thomas, Emma Mika and Blake Thomas, who called him Pa and knew he would do anything for them.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 28, at Blackstone Funeral Home, where family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

