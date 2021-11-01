William Patrick, Jr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Patrick, Jr., 79 of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

William was born June 15, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio a son to the late William and Anna (Letvin) Patrick, Sr.

He was a 1961 graduate of Ursuline High School. He was also a graduate of the Akron Barber College and was in the Army Reserves in the 1960s.

Later William worked for General Motors as an assembler and driver and retired after 38 years.



One of the family traditions was traveling to Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio every summer and staying at the Hotel Breakers. Friends were always welcome as well. Bill was a roller coaster enthusiast all of his life. He shared this love with his son who had been his riding partner ever since. He continued to ride until his early 70s.



William will be sadly missed by his wife of 55 years, Genesta (Martuccio) Patrick, who he married September 24, 1966; his son, David Patrick of Girard; sister, Margo (Terry) Cramond of Murrieta, California and ”brother”, John (Karen) Patrick of Yulee, Florida. He will also be missed by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. He adored his two granddaughters, Sutton Patrick and Cadence Patrick, who affectionately called him “Grampy.”



Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Patrick.



Per William’s wishes there will be no services. A private family memorial is planned in the Spring.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.