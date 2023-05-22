GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Neff, 74 of Girard, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Hospice House in Poland.

William was born December 3, 1948, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to William and Armida (Crivelli) Neff.

He received his bachelor’s degree at Youngstown State University and furthered his education at Westminster College receiving his master’s degree.

William had worked in the Youngstown City District for over 30 years as a high school math teacher.

He was a parishioner at St. Rose Church in Girard.

In his spare time William enjoyed going on fishing trips to Canada with family, sudoku puzzles and most of all spending time traveling to see his grandchildren.

William leaves to cherish his memory his children, William (Jenny) Neff of Channahon, Illinois, Alycia (Richard) Greene of Girard and Erik Neff of Girard; brother, Charles (Mary) Neff of Birmingham, Michigan and grandchildren, Billy, Kameron, Lauryn and Karlie. He also leaves a niece and nephews.

Along with his parents William is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (Sirnik) Neff, who he married June 10, 1972 and lived happily until her passing on January 11, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 26, 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church in Girard.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, May 25, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

William will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery next to his wife.

The family asks that donations be made in memory of William to the Antonine Sisters Adult Daycare, 2675 N. Lipkey Road, North Jackson, OH 44451.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Neff family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 23 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.