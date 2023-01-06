YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Mickey” McGuire, 91, died January 5, 2023 at his home.

William was born on December 15, 1931, in Youngstown, to William D. and Martha (Cartwright) McGuire.

He was a 1950 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He enlisted in the US Navy on August 1, 1950 and served with distinction on the USS Badoeng Strait during The Korean War.

After being honorably discharged on June 2, 1954, William became an original member of the Liberty Police Department, serving first as a radio dispatcher, and moving up the ranks from Patrolman to Sergeant to Captain to Chief, until his retirement on January 31, 1989 as Captain of Patrol Division. He was a lifelong member of F.O.P. #65.

William is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Judith (Palermo) McGuire, whom he married on April 25, 1959, daughters Kathleen (Thomas) Wilfong of Leavittsburg, Susan (Ray) Manna of McDonald, Christine (Ann) Young of Liberty, grandsons RJ (Jillian) Rees, Bill Rees, Ryan (Christine Brovelli) Williams, Nicholas (Kara Sorvillo) Rees, Matthew (Mackenzie Kovacs) Manna, great-grandchildren Lorelei, Issac and Hudson Rees, sister Mary Lou Weaver, and many nieces, nephews, and friends who are like family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

After retirement William enjoyed traveling, fishing, gardening, and coaching. As a proud lifelong Cleveland sports fan, William weathered every storm with the Browns, Guardians, and Cavaliers and never wavered in his loyal support. You could find him every Saturday in autumn cheering on his Ohio State Buckeyes. William’s favorite response, when asked how he was doing, was “60/40”, but those who were blessed to know him knew his love was always 100%. He will be greatly missed.

Calling hours will be Monday January 9, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 p.m., with funeral service held at 3:00 PM at Blackstone Funeral Home, 672 Churchill Rd, Girard OH 44420.

