McDONALD, Ohio (MtValleyTributes) – William M. Luzar, 84, of McDonald, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022 at his home.

William was born January 13, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to William and Katherine (Waters) Luzar.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged January 12, 1959.

William had worked for General Motors and retired after 34 years.

He was a member of the Girard Eagles Club Aerie 2172 and the Trumbull Senior Productions where he acted and sang in many performances. William was an incredibly talented singer.

William’s hobbies and interests included fishing, hunting and watching western movies. He had a great love for all animals. William will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

William leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 64 years, Dorothy (Harvey) Luzar, who he married January 4, 1958; his children, Diana (Raymond) Daugherty of McDonald, Linda (Jay) Tominey of Cortland, Susan (Philip) Hanshaw of McDonald and Bill (Amy) Luzar of McDonald; sisters, Sharon Augustine of Austintown and Kay Dailey of Georgia; brother, Frank Luzar of Youngstown; grandchildren, Tiffany (Don) Bell, Nicole (Stephen) Moy, Connor Hanshaw, Christopher Daugherty and Ray Daugherty and great-grandchildren, Jacob Bell, Josh Bell, Jack Bell, Tristan Moy and a baby girl, Moy on the way.

Along with his parents, William is preceded in death by his sister, Margaret Luzar; brothers, Dennis and Joe Luzar and his first cousin who was like a brother to him, Dick Bonacker.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a memorial service following. William will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

Arrangements are handled by Blackstone Funeral Home.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Luzar family.