William J. “Goat” Purnell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William J. “Goat” Purnell, 62, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 6, 2021in the comfort of his home.

William was born May 16, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to the late William R. and Emma (Cuprik) Purnell.

He was a 1977 graduate of The Rayen High School.

William had worked for Steel Door as a welder, owned and operated a carpet business along with his bar “Purnell’s Roadhouse” and later retired from Petit & Sons as a metal fabricator.

He was a member of Western Star F&AM Lodge #21, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite, Valley of Youngstown and Church Hill United Methodist Church.

William was an avid fan of drag racing and enjoyed riding his motorcycle.

He leaves to cherish his memory the love of his life for 42 years, Vicki (Vansack) Purnell; children, William (Laura) Purnell of North Carolina and Lou Purnell of Denver and a brother, Frank Purnell of Youngstown.

Besides his parents William is preceded in death by his daughter, Melonie Lou Purnell and brother, Michael Purnell.

Per William’s wishes there will be no services.

William will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery next to his daughter.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude’s Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, in William’s memory.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Purnell family.

