William F. Lovitz, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William F. Lovitz, 84, of Liberty Township, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at St. Mary’s Nursing Home in Columbiana.

William was born September 17, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Charles and Thelma (Thomas) Lovitz.

William had first worked for the Ohio Leather Works for ten years and retired in 2006 from General Motors after 41 years.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Howland.

William loved going to car shows and restoring old cars. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan and loved his Shihtzu dogs, Winston and Shadow.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Wilma (Potts) Lovitz, whom he married May 22, 1986; his children, William (Michelle) Lovitz of North Lima, Charles (Chuck) Lovitz of Girard, Lori Lovitz of Lordstown and Cheryl Thomas of McDonald; stepchildren, Randy Harrington of Niles, David Harrington of St. Petersburg, Florida and Tina Harrington of Lakeland, Florida; sisters, Ann (Robert) Arquilla of Girard and Hazel “Cookie” Cowles of Girard; grandchildren, Justin Thomas, Thom Thomas, Anthony Onderko, Alexis Lovitz, Keith Polois and William Lovitz; stepgrandchildren, Michael Harrington, Mark Harrington and Chris Ripple; great-granddaughter, Zamira Thomas and stepgreat-grandchildren, Logan Ripple, Liam, Layton and Angelina Harrington.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Charles and George.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 10:00 a.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday November 20 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

William will be laid to rest at Churchill Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

