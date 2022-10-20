GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The world lost a good one, a man, a myth, a legend. Bill signed his final scorecard on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. with his beloved wife by his side.



William F. Carney was born March 1, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to the late William M. and Ann E. (Klingerman) Carney.

William was a graduate of Girard High School and Youngstown State University.

He retired as a Captain at the Girard Police Department. He was a cop’s cop, one of the good guys.

Bill was a lifelong member of St. Rose Church where he and his wife raised their family in faith.

He was a die hard Notre Dame fan and spent as many days as he could on the golf course with his buddies from the North Hills Golf League at his second home, Mahoning Country Club.

He will be missed dearly by his wife, Eva (Colaianni) Carney, whom he married February 1, 1969. He also leaves to cherish his memory his children, Colleen (Mark) Poalson of Lorain, Ohio, Christopher (Cindy) Carney of Uniontown, Ohio and Cathy (Dana) Moore of Wadsworth, Ohio and his grandchildren, Alex Poalson, Marissa Poalson, Mark Poalson, Christopher Carney, Michael Carney, Matthew Carney, Jason Moore and Jennifer Moore.

William was preceded in death by grandson, Ethan Moore; brother, James T. Carney and sister, Joanne Carney.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, October 24 at St. Rose Church in Girard at 12:00 p.m. where calling hours will be an hour prior, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Rose School or the American Cancer Society in Bill’s name.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 21 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.