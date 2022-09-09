VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William E. Sethman, 87, of Vienna, passed away Thursday September 8, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland.

William was born January 31, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of William and Adele (Povey) Sethman.



He served his country in the United States Army.

William had previously worked for Packard Electric for 33 years, retiring in 1997.

William enjoyed listening to the radio, especially Art Bell and took pride in maintaining his yard and cutting grass. William especially loved spending time with his family and adored them all greatly.

He leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Julie Sethman-Stewart; grandchildren, Kevin and Alexis Sethman-Stewart and Adam Sethman-Stewart; son, Daniel W. Sethman; great-granddaughter, Rylie Rose and great-grandson, Tucker Dean who were his pride and joys and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Art and Pam Hathaway.

William is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia (McFadden) Sethman, whom he married on December 8, 1962 and lived happily until her passing on February 27, 2012 and sister, Sally Martini.

Calling hours will be held Monday, September 12 at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 13 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

William will be laid to rest at Kerr Cemetery next to his wife.



Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 11 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.