William Court, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Court, 58, of Niles, passed away peacefully at Trumbull Memorial Hospital on Friday, September 10, 2021.

William was born February 4, 1963, a son of Joseph and Eva Court.

He worked for Metalico, of Youngstown.

He loved fishing, hunting, playing cards with the boys, and loved helping others.

William leaves behind his wife, Virginia Court, of Niles; a daughter, Tiffany Nitso, of Warren; a son, William Court, of Niles; five grandchildren, Joshua, Kayla, Billy, Brooke and Austyn; sisters and brothers, Shawn Protain, of Texas, Laura Khadempir, of Texas, Susan Leeth, of Champion, Cindy Rounds, of Girard, Loretta Gromley, of Niles, Debra Fauvie, of Warren, Wayne Court, of Niles and James Court, of Niles; a mother-in-law, Beverly Jackson, of Niles; a sister-in-law Kathy Collier, of Niles and nephews and nieces.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Joseph Court.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, September 16th, 6:00 p.m., at Blackstone’s Funeral Home in Girard. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service.

