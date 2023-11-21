GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William C. Constantino, 73, of Girard, passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Cleveland Clinic.

Willie was born April 14, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of William F. and Mary (Matuszwski) Constantino.

Willie had honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was awarded two Purple Hearts.

After returning home, Willie worked for the City of Girard, on the street department and later was a foreman for the water department, retiring in 2004. He also owned a carpet and flooring shop and was an independent carpet installer for many years.

Willie was a member of St. Rose Church, DAV Chapter #11, Trumbull County Veterans Service, the VVA Chapter 1115 and a Purple Heart Membership.

Willie enjoyed golfing, camping, fishing; especially with his good friend, Al DeProfio and yard work. He was an energetic worker, helping everyone with anything they needed, a great organizer and loved being with his family and the holidays they spent together.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 41 years, Karen A. (Ramps) Constantino, whom he married November 6, 1982; his children, Amy (Tony) Cutsuries of Holland, Michigan and son, William C. Constantino II of Howland; grandchildren, Cody J. Davis, Marie H. Davis, Raphael A. Davis and William C. Constantino III; sister, Peggy Constantino of Akron and brother-in-law, Joseph Ramps of Girard.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Baldwin, nephew, Michael Baldwin; brother-In-law, Willard Baldwin and sister-in-law, Lisa Von Gunten



A private Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, November 21 at St. Rose Church.

Willie was laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery with military honors.

The family wishes to thank the Cleveland Clinic staff and Hospice at Cleveland Clinic for all their compassion and kindness that was shown to Willie and his family.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

