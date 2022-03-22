VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bud” Noffsinger, 67, of Vienna, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

Bud was born November 18, 1954 in Akron, Ohio, a son to the late Harold and Elinor (Bline) Noffsinger.

He was a graduate of Manchester High School in Akron.

Bud had worked for A&M Towing.

He was a member of AA and NA and sponsored people for many years.

Bud was a car enthusiast and worked on many cars throughout his life. He loved music and played the drums in his earlier years. He was a man of faith, who was a born again Christian and was a hard worker.

Bud leaves to cherish his memory his daughter, Faith (Brian) Sobola of Ravenna; sister, Patty (Tom) of Akron; brother, Frank (Sandi) Noffsinger of Canal Fulton, Ohio and grandchildren, Zoey, Zachary and Brandin.

Along with his parents, Bud is preceded in death by his sister, Lynda Noffsinger and brother, George Noffsinger.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, March 26, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard with a memorial service following.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

