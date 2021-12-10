MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Brinsky, 38, of Mineral Ridge passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Bill was born July 27, 1983 in Warren, Ohio, a son to Junior and Beth (Curry) Brinsky.

He was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School.

Bill was a fan of WWE Wrestling, the Cleveland Browns and Marvel movies. For Bill, his wife and children were his #1 and would do anything for them.

Bill leaves to cherish his memory his children, Samantha Chmelik, Morgan Brinsky and Xavier Brinsky, all of Mineral Ridge and a sister, Dafney (Christopher) Burciaga.

Besides his parents Bill is preceded in death by his wife, Sara Lynn Pekar Brinsky, who passed away April 7, 2021.

There will be no services.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Brinsky family.

