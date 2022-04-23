MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Victor, 71, of McDonald, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Bill was born April 3, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Leo and Dorothy (Welsh) Victor.

He was a graduate of McDonald High School and a lifelong resident.

Bill had worked as a truck driver for Tamarin and retired after many years.

He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in McDonald.

Bill was a volunteer firefighter for McDonald for 14 years and formerly served on McDonald Village Council for two terms.

Bill enjoyed playing golf and watching the Cleveland Indians. But most of all, he enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports.

Bill will be greatly missed by his wife of 51 years, Rose (Neff) Victor, who he married December 5, 1970; his children, Bill (Bobbi Jo) Victor of McDonald and Valerie (Ronald) Mound of Hubbard; brother, Edward (Kathleen) Victor and grandchildren, Kayla, Billy, Garrett, Tara, Collin and Shannon.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, April 26, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 27 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

