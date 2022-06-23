McDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Sweet Jr., 56, of McDonald, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Bill was born December 29, 1965 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to William and Erla (Shacklock) Sweet, Sr.

Bill was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School.

He had worked for R&L Carriers as a driver for 5 years.

Bill was an ordained Minister and was a member of the Girard Eagles Club Aerie 2172.

Bill enjoyed guns and loved riding his motorcycles and 4-wheelers.

Bill will be greatly missed by his wife, Loretta (Skruck) Sweet, who he married December 11, 1998; his mother, Erla (Vern Shannon); children, Will Skruck of McDonald, Ashley Sweet of Masury, Joshua Sweet of McDonald and Amanda Sweet of Weathersfield along with his grandchildren, Zander, Xavier, Izzabella, Jasper “Hell Monster”, Remi “Chico”, Sophia, Janet and Ryleigh.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 10:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard with a funeral service following at 12:00 p.m.

Bill will be laid to rest at Hubbard Union Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to view this obituary and to send any expressions of sympathy to the Sweet family.

