YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” R. Edwards, 91, passed away peacefully with his son’s at his bedside on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Villa at the Lake in Conneaut.

Bill was born January 26, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to the late William and Elizabeth (Kay) Edwards.

Bill excelled as a baseball pitcher in high school to the point of being recruited by the Cleveland Indians and Pittsburgh Pirates. Bills coach advised him to continue his education, go to college and play ball and then pursue professional ball. Bill attended Ohio State playing ball there.

While at Ohio State, the Korean War started and he had a calling to serve his country in the United States Navy enlisting in 1951, served as a Dental Technician, 3rd Class Petty Officer and was honorably discharged in 1955.

Bill previously worked for Servi Clean Industries for 36 years as a driver salesman.

He was a member of Church Hill United Methodist Church.

Bill enjoyed golfing, bowling, camping and hunting.

Bill leaves to cherish his memory his sons, William Edwards (Jane List) of Conneaut, Ohio and Craig Edwards (Dana Porthoy) of Hollywood, Florida; brother, Ronald (Lynne) Edwards of Liberty Township; brother-in-law, Robert (Gail) Anderson of West Palm Beach, Florida and granddaughter, Bethany (Anthony) Giarratano of Huntsville, Texas.

Bill is preceded in death by his loving wife, Ruth (Anderson) Edwards, who he married June 1, 1957 and provided care for until she passed away August 28, 2011 and sisters, Ester Edwards and Lillian (Jay) Halliday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Church Hill United Methodist Church, 189 Churchill-Hubbard Road, Youngstown, OH 44505 or Hospice of the Western Reserve, 22730 Fairview Center Drive, Fairview Park, OH 44126.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 7 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.