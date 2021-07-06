William “Bill” Price, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” Price, 64, of Austintown, formerly of Girard, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Warren Nursing Home following an extended illness.

Bill was born on December 19, 1956, in Monterey, California, a son to James and Nancy (Scott) Price.

He was a 1976 graduate of Girard High School.

Bill had previously worked as a security guard at V&M Star in Youngstown.

He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, William Farr Masonic Lodge #672 and the Knights of Columbus of McDonald.

Bill was an avid Cleveland fan, especially the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns. In his earlier years, Bill was an avid bowler and was a part of a bowling league. Bill will be remembered for his good heart and his love for his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Nancy Price of Weathersfield Township; sister, Shelda (John) Mattessich of Orlando, Florida; brother, Robbie (Christine) Price of Erie, Pennsylvania; his nieces and nephews, Derek, Danielle, Ashley, James, Devin, Samantha and his loving companion, his cat.

Bill is preceded in death by his father, James Price, who passed away on September 25, 2015.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, July 10, 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, July 9, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Blackstone Funeral Home. A Masonic service will be held at 7:45 p.m. on Friday.

Bill will be laid to rest at Kerr Cemetery.

Visit blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Price family.

