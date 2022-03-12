MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Bill” E. Patterson, 82, of Mineral Ridge, passed away on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

Bill was born September 18, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Paul and Dorothy (Knight) Patterson.

He was a 1957 graduate of Girard High School.

Bill had worked for Syro Steel, Warren Door and most recently HRV.

He was a member of the VFW Post 4192 in Mineral Ridge.

Bill enjoyed hunting, riding his motorcycle and traveling to Aruba with his family for the past 26 years.

Bill will be sadly missed by his wife of 41 years, Pam (Weaver) Patterson, who he married July 26, 1980; his children, Dr. William Patterson, Mark (Vangie) Magat-Patterson and Raynae Petty; sisters, Shirley Hunter and Nancy Faiver; brothers, Dave and Rick Patterson and grandchildren, Magen and William Petty.

Per Bill’s wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

