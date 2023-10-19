FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wilbur Thomas Reese, Sr., 76 of Fowler, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, October 17, 2023 at Concord Care Center with his family by his side.

Tom was born November 10, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Wilbur R. and Mary Louise (Sobnosky) Reese.

He was a 1964 graduate of Ursuline High School and went on to receive a Bachelor’s degree in Biology from Walsh College.

He worked in medical sales for many years and owned and operated Fowler Medical for ten years until his retirement.

Throughout his life, Tom loved dogs, especially Springer Spaniels. He enjoyed going to lunch with his cousins and the time he spent with them. Tom always appreciated the company of his neighbors, especially his friends, Terry and Debbie Williams, who spent a great deal of time caring for him over the last few years.

Tom will always be remembered by his son, Tom (Valerie) Reese, Jr. of Grandville, Michigan and his daughter, Susan (Ken) Forsythe of Boardman. He also leaves his grandchildren, Brennan, Taryn, Elin and Camryn.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Judy (White) Reese, who he married March 30, 1984 and passed away December 2, 2013.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Tom will be laid to rest next to his wife, Judy, at Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at Concord Care Center for providing a warm and loving environment.

Memorial contributions can be made to Jo-Glen Kennel, 1062 Tibbetts Wick Road, Girard, OH 44420

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

