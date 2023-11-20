BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wendy Walker, 61 of Bristolville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 13, 2023 at her home.

Wendy was born July 3, 1962 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to Nathan and Dolores (Barger) Walker.

She was a 1980 graduate of Girard High School and attended Trumbull County Educational School.

For many years Wendy was a float builder for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. She had such a talent for creating and designing almost all the floats in the parade. Wendy experienced so much working behind the scenes and was an experience that she always cherished.

She was an animal lover and leaves behind her three cats. Wendy was a great person and will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Wendy leaves to cherish her memory her brothers, Nathan (Jolene) Walker of Girard and William (Patty) Walker of Austintown; nephew, Ron Bittner; niece, Anatasia Walker and a special friend, Bill Hollabaugh.

In accordance with Wendy’s wishes there will be no services.

