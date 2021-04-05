Wanda Louise Barth, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wanda Louise Barth, of Girard, passed away on the afternoon of Saturday April 3,2021 at Hospice House of the Valley surrounded by her loving family.

Wanda was a 1942 graduate of Warren G Harding High School.

She was a member of St. Rose parish and the Altar and Rosary Society.

Wanda worked at Western Union and at the downtown Youngstown Strouss.

She was a stay at home mom who loved to cook and bake for her family. Wanda loved and cherished the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Her husband Fred (Fritz) whom she married on May 24, 1952 passed away on November 25, 1995.

She is survived by daughter Connie Morris and son Lawrence (Gloria) Barth, grandson Michael (Lindsay) Morris, great grandchildren Caidan and Emerson Morris and grandson Matthew Morris.

Besides her parents, Anthony and Stella Roksiewiez and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters Gladys Noble, Virginia Lancey, Helen Bodnar and Charlotte Roksiewiez.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose Parish on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with a calling hour from 10:00- 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to the mass.

Due to the pandemic everyone is asked to wear a mask and observe proper social distancing to comply with Covid-19 protocols.

Wanda will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Girard City Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Rose Parish Restoration Fund.

Arrangements are being handled by the Blackstone Funeral Home.

