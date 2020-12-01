Walter E. Stevenson, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter E. Stevenson, 84, of Vienna, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Walter was born August 16, 1936 in Grey, Pennsylvania, a son of Frank and Margaret Stevenson.

He had previously worked at Jugenhiemer in Hubbard, McKinley Muffler, Cardinal Health and was self-employed hauling trash.

Walter was a member of Liberty Assembly of God Church and was also a member of AA for over 31 years and was a big part of it.

Walter enjoyed working outside and was a handyman.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Collette (Stroney) Stevenson, who he married May 9, 1970; his children, Missy Larsen of Campbell, Pam (Charles) Williams of Liberty, Sherry (David) Butler of Canton, Tina (Tony) Femia of Hubbard and Holly (Jim) Royal of Champion; brother, Frank (Margaret) Stevenson of Hubbard; grandchildren, Kyle, Aaron, Ashton, Allison, Ethan, Ryan, Tyler, Charlie, Nathan, Lucas, McKenzie, Josh and Sharon; along with three great-grandchildren.

Walter is preceded in death by his sister, Betty Brant and brother, Jimmy Stevenson.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home in Girard where the family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service. Masks are required and please practice social distancing.

Walter will be laid to rest at North Jackson Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Stevenson family.

