Virginia N. Kohut, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia N. Kohut, 98, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020, in her home, with her family by her side.

Virginia was born, March 25, 1922, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Christopher and Concetta (Anzevino) Anzivino.



Virginia worked for McKelvey’s in Youngstown and Livingston’s in the Liberty Plaza.

She was a member of St. Rose Church.

Virginia enjoyed playing cards with her friends and family, as well as ballroom and polka dancing. Her greatest joy in life was her family, always being there for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed helping with the Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts when her own children were young and as a grandmother she never missed an event that her grandchildren were a part of. The neighbor kids loved coming to Virginia’s house, where she would always have food and special treats for them. Virginia was known most for her big heart and giving spirit, lending a helping hand to all who knew her, hosting parties, reunions, charity and neighborhood events throughout her life. In her later years, she enjoyed telling stories of her childhood in Briar Hill to her many nieces and nephews.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Charles R. Kohut of Canfield, Clarence “Lance” (Pat) Kohut of Sagamore Hills, Ohio and Cheryl (Richard) Asente, with whom she made her home and her grandchildren, Joseph Asente, Justin Asente (Jade Tibbs), Cody Hernandez, Angela Queneau and Katie Ziegler.



Virginia was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerry Simone and her second husband, Charles Kohut, whom she married in 1950 and he died in 1988; her daughter-in-law, Jan Kohut; sisters, Rose Pandone, Mary Anzivino, Annette Bassett and Clementine Simone and her brothers, Carl, Frank and Dominic Ansevin.

Private services were held Monday, November 2 at St. Rose Church.

Virginia was laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any condolences to the family.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice or be kind to someone in Virginia’s memory.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 3 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

