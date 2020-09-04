Virginia M. Perko, Carrollton, Ohio

CARROLLTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia M. Perko, 83, of Carrollton, formerly of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio.

Virginia was born December 13, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of John E. and Matilda (Ojala) Perko.

Virginia spent most of her life devoted to raising her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Saranna (Ron) Hack of North Pole, Alaska, Andrea (John Scardina, Jr.) Crawford, with whom she made her home, Kristina (Steve) Garland of Niles and James R. Crawford, Jr. of Warren; her brothers, Robert Perko, Sr. of Reynoldsburg, Ohio and William Perko of McDonald, Ohio; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Colleena K. Crawford and sisters, Shirley Kohn and Jennie Davies.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 5, 11:00 a.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

You may visitwww.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 6, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

