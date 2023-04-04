GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia A. Cochran, 89 of Girard, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

Virginia was born October 22, 1933 in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of Nicola and Angelina (Menna) Norcia.

She was a Canton McKinley graduate and still had monthly luncheons with her high school classmates.

She had worked for Reckard Insurance for several years and Tara Mia Spa and Salon, in Howland but for most of Virginia’s life she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was a member of St. Rose Church, a former member of Girard Football Mothers Club and Girard Junior Women’s Club.

Virginia was always seen at many Girard sports events, especially when her children and grandchildren were playing; she was not only her family’s biggest fan but one of Girard’s greatest sports fans. Her door was always open with a home cooked meal on the table, surrounded by family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Angela Cole of Girard, Del Cochran of Girard, Nikki Yeckel of Girard, Mary Jo (Jim) Pope of Land O’Lakes, Florida, Joe (Sally) Cochran of Locust Grove, Georgia, Michael (Traci) Cochran of Girard and Nick (Angela) Cochran of Girard; grandchildren, Ryan (Melanie) Cole, Paul Cole, Michael Cole, Jordan Cole, Jimmy Pope, Joey (Jieting) Pope, Jeffrey Pope, Zac Cochran, Logan Cochran, Joey Cochran III, Mikayla Cochran, Raegan Cochran, Lexi Cochran, Ali Cochran and Nico Cochran; great-grandchildren, LuciAnn and William Pope, Elliana and Deacon Cole and Madelyn Cole; sister-in-law, Netta Norcia and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Cochran, who died on May 31, 2000; brothers, Leonard, Joseph and Mike Norcia and her sisters, Mary DiCiccio, Sara Gliatta and Rose Pentella.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 8, 11:00 a.m. at Girard High School Gymnasium, where visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

The family will also receive relatives and friends on Friday, April 7 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial contributions be made to Girard City Schools for the Joseph and Virginia Cochran Memorial Scholarship fund.

Virginia will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery next to her husband.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 5 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.