LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Violet Mae Fitch, 87, of Liberty Township, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at her residence with her family by her side.

Violet was born April 22, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of Everett and Lydia(McVey) McGraw.

Violet retired in 2003 from Northside Hospital working in their housekeeping department.

In Violet’s younger years she enjoyed bowling and had been on a bowling league in Hubbard. She enjoyed going to the casino’s and playing bingo.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters; Deborah James of Salem, Brenda (Robert) Bedio of Newport News, Virginia, Linda (Dan) Freet Sr. of Salem, Sandy (Tim) Bennett of Cleveland and Pam Protain of Liberty; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Violet is preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Fitch, who she had been married to for 50 years and her granddaughter, Donna Jean Protain.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Violet will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery next to her husband.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to share condolences.

