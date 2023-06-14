GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vicki Lynn Lockaton, 67 of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Vicki was born August 1, 1955 in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Clyde and Ethel Spicer.

She had worked for JCPenney for many years in the accessories department and after dedicating several years she made the selfless decision to be devoted to her family.

Vicki was a previous member of the Girard Junior Women’s Club.

She had a passion for cooking, baking and tending to her garden. Her specialty was picking fresh vegetables from her garden and making homemade salsa. Vicki was always excited about trying new foods. She also enjoyed being in her swimming pool for hours on end.

Vicki was a devoted mother who supported her son with all that he did, especially with his theater career. She attended every show and was front in center applauding.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Vicki leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 44 years, Jim Lockaton, who she married August 25, 1978; her son, Shawn Lockaton; sisters, Caroline Moyers, Judy Keagy and Shawnee Bevilacqua and brothers, Denny, Max and Sam Spicer.

Along with her parents, Vicki is preceded in death by her brother, Daryl Spicer and sister, Patricia Davis.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 16, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

Vicki will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

