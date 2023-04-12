GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our precious Tyler passed away surrounded by those who loved him dearly, the early morning of Saturday, April 8, 2023.

He was born June 3, 1992.

He was the son of Casey and Laura Welsh and brother to Michael.

From his first cries as a baby boy, the first pitter patter of his little feet across the floor, the first lost tooth, the hand burn at camp, the first stitches from playing basketball, driver license, family get togethers and all of life’s moments, he was truly loved.

Tyler loved making people laugh. People loved to be around him as he brightened up a room. He enjoyed camping, driving on long road trips, listening to music and exploring the world with his special friends.

I am sure our mourning will be forever in our hearts and tears cried seem ever flowing. You will be missed beyond measure for the rest of our lives.

He is survived by his dad and mom; Michael (brother); Jim and Donna Damelio (Grandpa and Mimi); Joy Ellen Welsh-Ervin (Grandma Joy); aunts and uncles; dearest cousins; his loved nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by Grandpa Joe Ervin and beloved, Alan Michael Welsh.



Always and Forever, Forever and Always.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 15, 6:00 p.m., at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m., until the time of service. Friends and family can meet at the Girard Multi Generational Center following the service.

Tyler loved animals, in lieu of flowers you could make a contribution to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull.

Psalms 34:18 NKJV The Lord is near to those who have a broken heart, and saves such as have a contrite spirit.

