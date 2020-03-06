Traci L. Witkoski, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Traci L. Witkoski, 61, of McDonald, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Akron General Hospital.

Traci was born March 8, 1958, in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Isla (MacCallum) Ramsay.

She had worked in merchandising for Acosta and Rite Aid.

Traci enjoyed making all kinds of crafts, keeping up with everyone on Facebook and spending quality time with her family.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Michael I. Witkoski, whom she married August 2, 1980; her children, Ryan (Kellie) Witkoski of Howland, Amy (Phil) Hornikel of Cortland and Joe Witkoski of McDonald; her grandchildren, Nathan and Jake Hornikel, Kennedy and Jackson Witkoski; sisters, Terri Presco of McDonald and Robin Infante of Niles and her brothers, Alan Ramsay of Lexington, Kentucky and Craig Ramsay of McDonald.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Gay Ramsay.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 8, 3:30 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., until the time of service.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to the heart and vascular research at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation in loving memory of Traci Witkoski (Ramsay).

To send any expressions of sympathy visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com.

