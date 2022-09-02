GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy H. Lynn, 66, of Girard, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Tim was born May 18, 1956, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Hugh A. and Shirley A. (Long) Lynn.

He graduated from Liberty High School in 1974.

He retired in 2018 from UPS as a driver after 30 years and was looking forward to traveling. He was always full of life and laughter, greeting his loved ones with a big hug and genuine kindness.

He was a member of the IFH Club and the Army-Navy Club. He was an avid golfer and Steelers fan. He enjoyed meeting his friends at Plaza Donuts, gambling, playing Texas hold’em poker and keno.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughters from his marriage to Loraine (Pullin) Lynn, Corrie Lynn, and her fiancé Jordan Brantley, and Samantha Lynn and her husband Christian Earls; sisters, Deborah Lynn (Henry) Frye of Florida and Tracy Lynn (Eric) Mercier of Virginia; brother Jeffrey (Jackie) Lynn; his companion, Cheryl Rose, a grandson, Kyle Houston and two minor grandchildren; along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Terrie Lynn McManus.



Family and friends may gather at Blackstone Funeral Home on Sunday, September 4th from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. where Words of Remembrance will be held at 3:00 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the IFH Club, 33 W. Wilson Ave. in Girard, at 5:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 4, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.