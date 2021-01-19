Thomas Scott Evans, Sr., Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Scott Evans, Sr., 77, of Girard, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at St. Elizabeths Hospital.

Thomas was born July 14, 1943, in Youngstown to William and Elizabeth (Price) Evans.

He was a heavy equipment operator at U.S. Steel and International Mill Service.

Thomas leaves to cherish his memory his sons, Thomas S. Evans, Jr. of Girard, Wayne Evans of Rogers and William (Marcy) Evans of Leetonia. He also leaves behind a sister, Eileen (Dick) Adler of Warren; a brother, Rees Evans of Girard and three grandchildren, Samantha, Gabriel and Elizabeth.

Thomas is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Joyce (Dale) Robinette and brother, Bill Evans.

Calling hours will be held Friday, January 22, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Blackstone’s Funeral Home.

Thomas will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send expressions of sympathy to the family and friends.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.