GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tom” R. Thompson Sr., 60, of Girard, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022 surrounded by family at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born August 31, 1961 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Mary Ann O’Neil and the late Richard Russell Thompson, Sr.

Thomas worked as a floor covering installer and painter for many years.

He enjoyed spending time with family and snuggling with his beloved cats, Denver and Lucy. He also enjoyed fishing, camping and listening to classic rock music. Family meant the world to Thomas and he would do anything for those he loved. He courageously fought many health challenges over the years but always remained positive and upbeat.

Thomas will be sadly missed by his wife, Cathy (Balser) Thompson, who he married on August 8, 1998; his children, Kayla (Andrew) Richey, Thomas R. Thompson, Jr. and Rachel Thompson; grandchildren, Caden and Kinsley Richey and mother, Mary Ann (Dean) O’Neil. He is also survived by sisters, Mary Ann Thompson, Kelly Thompson, Andrea Thompson, Darlene Kyle, Maureen (Anthony) Farris and Jackie O’Neil; brothers, Richard R. (Grace Sciarra) Thompson, Jr. and Sean O’Neil; stepmother, Carol Thompson and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Thomas was preceded in death by his uncle, Duane Thompson and his brother-in-law, Kyle J. Kyle “Skippy”.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 20 at 3:30 p.m., with visiting hours beginning at 1:00 p.m., at Blackstone Funeral Home, 672 Churchill Road, Girard, OH 44420. ‘

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any memorial contributions be made to West Side Cats located in Girard, Ohio in the name of Thomas R. Thompson, Sr.

