GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Lee Archer, 74, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at his home.

Tom was born June 11, 1947, in Akron, Ohio, the son of William A. and Grace (Eller) Archer.

Tom had served his country in the US Army from 1969 – 1971. He then graduated from Akron University with his Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and from Westminster College with a Master’s degree in Administration.

He had worked for the Girard City School System as a teacher, administrator and coach until his retirement in 2009 after 36 years of service, three of which were served as Tod Woods School principal.

Tom was a member of Evangel Baptist Church and had been a deacon, taught Sunday school and was a song leader. He was a member of the Gary Owen Pipe and Drum Band, the Girard Credit Union board of directors and had worked with Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Tom was also an avid train collector.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Linda (Whitehill) Archer, whom he married September 19, 2014; his children, Joshua Thomas (Kate) Archer of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, Emily Jeanne (Kyle) Fisher of Westerville, Ohio and Sarah Lind Archer of Watertown, New York; stepdaughter, Penni Williams of East Liverpool; sisters, Sue (Ron) Kesterson of Columbia, South Carolina and Kimberly (Daryl) Dockus of Akron; 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents; he is preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanne Archer, who died in 2012.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 12:00 p.m., at Evangel Baptist Church, where visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m., until the time of service and also on Tuesday, December 28, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

Tom will be laid to rest at Tod Homestead Cemetery with military honors.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to the church memorial fund in Tom’s memory.

Visit www.blacksonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

