Thomas L. Blount, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas L. Blount, 58, of Girard, passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Cleveland Clinic with his family by his side.

Tom was born April 30, 1963 in Youngstown Ohio, the son of Eugene and Goldie (Hickman) Blount.

Tom had been working as a machinist for Vanex Tube Co. in Niles.

Tom always enjoyed working on his 1969 Firebird, fishing and gardening.

He Leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 39 years, Christine (Moore) Blount, whom he married March 8, 1982; his daughters, Heather (John) Sorokach of Hubbard and Jamie (Justin) Thomas of Girard; grandchildren, Madisyn and Landon; sisters, Marlene Blount of Niles and Nora Blount of Girard and brothers, Leonard Blount and Kenon Blount, both of Girard.

Besides his parents, Tom is preceded in death by his brother, Roger Blount.

As per Tom’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home.

