GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas G. Morgan, Jr., 71, of Girard, passed away on Tuesday March 28, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Thomas was born August 16, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Thomas A. and Eleanor (McGlynn) Morgan, Sr.

He retired from Easco Aluminum, in Niles, Ohio. Thomas enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, watching soap operas, and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

The family left to cherish his memory includes sons, Thomas A.(Shirley) Morgan, of Liberty Township, Jay Morgan of Niles, daughters Lisa (Mike) Matteotti of Howland and Christine Morgan of Niles; sisters, Georgene (Keith) Fry of Austintown and Nancy Morgan; brothers Dennis Morgan of Girard and Edward Morgan; 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Calling Hours will be held on Monday April 3, 2023 at Blackstone Funeral Home from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. The family suggests any material contributions be made to the Animal Welfare League in Thomas’ name.

