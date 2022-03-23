CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Parker, 64, of Cortland, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

Tom was born May 1, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio.

He had worked for Dempsey Steel Co., Easco Aluminum and most recently at Ebco Aluminum in Boardman.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Sandra A. (June) Parker and his son, Thomas R. Parker of Clearwater, Florida.

Tom is preceded in death by his mother, Barbara (Brown) Parker and is grandmother, Mary Parker.

In honoring Tom’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home.

