Thomas C. McMaster, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas C. McMaster, 82, formerly of Girard and Warren, passed away peacefully early Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Antonine Village, just five days after his wife Suzanne passed away.

Thomas was born November 5, 1938 in Youngstown, the son of Charles and Mildred Carroll McMaster. He attended Girard schools, graduating in 1957 from Girard High School, where he was a member of its football team.

Tom spent his early adult years in banking, working initially for the First National/Union National Bank of Girard, then at the Dollar Bank of Niles Girard branch. His banking career spanning over 20 years before he decided to switch gears. Always a hard worker, Tom secured employment at Republic Steel in its security division, before moving on to similar duty first at Packard Electric and then to the GM Lordstown Fab Plant, where combined he spent another 20 years.

During this time, Tom also loyally served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserves, was

employed as a part-time auxiliary Trumbull County Sheriff’s Deputy and for over 30 years served as a part-time Girard firefighter.

In retirement, Tom enjoyed golfing, fervently followed the Cleveland Indians and Browns, but most especially loved to fish, including memorable fishing trips to Canada and Alaska. Also in retirement he assisted his son for 10 years in operating the Mac’s Tobacco Pouch cigar store in Chagrin Falls.

Tom was one the founding members of the Girard Little Indians Football Organization in the early 1970’s and was a strong supporter of Girard High School athletics. He also was a past member of the Girard-Liberty Rotary, the Girard Eagles and the Girard IFH Club.

Tom was most happy in the presence of his children and grandchildren and close friends, enjoying regular family vacations many years to Geneva-on-the- Lake and to Sparrow Lake in Canada.

Tom was a loyal and loving husband, as evidenced by his 59-year marriage to Suzanne. Both as a father and grandfather, he was devoted and supportive, an honest, kind-hearted gentleman who adhered to Christian values and was always willing to help those in need. Talkative and engaging, Tom made friends quickly, and his outgoing nature carried over to pets who were welcomed and thus always present in his home.

Tom leaves to cherish his memory his four children, Thomas II (Barbara) of Chagrin Falls, Holly Rees of Niles, Heather (Kevin) Gump of Girard and Beth (Bob) Kolat of Farmdale. He also leaves nine grandchildren, Katie, Shane, Alexis, James, Gillian, Trevor, McKenna, Haeden and Delaney.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Suzanne McGowan McMaster, who passed away November 10, 2020 and his brother, John “Jack” McMaster.

Due to current health conditions, a memorial service will be held at a later date to honor both Tom and Sue.

In lieu flowers the family suggests any memorial contributions can be made to the Girard Fire Department and/or the Antonine Village.

