GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Sherock, 88, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Mercy Health Hospital.



She was born on October 4, 1934, to the late Jack and Stephanie (Simione) Socha.

She is survived by her daughters, Paulette (Larry) Kren, Cindy (Darren) Ahlstrom and Diane (Joe) Sproviero; her son, Philip Sherock; her grandchildren, Brian (Amy) Kren, Tricia (Troy) Litwiler and Angela Sproviero; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Larry, Cecelia and Trenton; her sister, Jacqueline Reams; sister-in-law, Joanne Socha and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Philip Sherock, Jr.; her sister, Joanne Kass and her brother, Larry Socha.

No services were held.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

