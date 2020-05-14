Theresa M. Gault, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa M. Gault, 87, of McDonald, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020 at her home.

Theresa was born December 26, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (Sullivan) Carden.

Theresa was a graduate of Chaney High School.

She previously worked for Renner Brewing Company in Youngstown and later worked for M.L. Cross Company in Clarksville, Tennessee.

She was a member of Sovereign Grace Chapel in Youngstown and served for Altar and Rosary at St. Brendan’s Church and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. She lived her life for the Lord.

Theresa was the Cleveland Indians’ #1 fan and was an avid Notre Dame football fan. She was proud of her Irish roots and cherished celebrating St. Patrick Day. She and her husband enjoyed riding their Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Most of all, Theresa enjoyed spending quality time with her family. Theresa will be remembered for being a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Peggy (Robert) Evans of McDonald, Fred (Patty) Gault of McDonald, Diane (Mark) Zimmerman of California, Patti (Tim) Blythe of Canfield, Darla (Bob) Little of McDonald, Jacquie (Greg) Fejes of California and Christopher (Sandi) Gault of Youngstown; her brother, Jerry (Shirley) Carden of Youngstown; grandchildren, Michael (Sheri) Evans, Sophia (Brett) Ekkens, Anna (Paul Adair) Gault, Zachary Zimmerman, Brittany (Jonny) Wright, Jake Mosure (Amy Deutschlander), Cassie (Alex) Oles, Amanda (Conrad) Sander, Nate Mosure (Olivia Utz), Katie and Scott Little, Kristen, Natalie and Allison Fejes, Aaron, Andrew, Hannah and Sarah Gault; seven great- grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Korine Walsh of Poland.

Besides her parents Theresa is preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Sloan Gault, whom she married May 15, 1951 and passed away February 27, 1994; a son, Howard Gault; brothers, Thomas and Patrick Carden and her half-sister, Rosemary DeMarco.

In honor of Theresa’s wishes there will be no services but a celebration of life at a later time.

Theresa will be laid to rest next to her husband at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home in Girard. You may visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to leave condolences.

Any donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital or the Rescue Mission of Youngstown in Theresa’s memory.

