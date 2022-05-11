GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore M. Snyder, 63, of Girard, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022 at his home.

Theodore was born October 19, 1958, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Theodore R. and Edna Mae (Steeves) Snyder.

He had worked for General Motors and retired in 2013.

Theodore enjoyed bowling, golfing, shooting and was a car and motorcycle enthusiast.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Scott (Melissa) Snyder of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Theodore J. Snyder of Girard and Erika Stewart of Austintown; sisters, Debbie (Paul) Gallite of McDonald, Barbara (Robert) Weltch of Howland and Laura Snyder of Warren and grandchildren, Randolph Truslow, Cyanne Snyder, Scotty Snyder and Jace Snyder.



In life we experience many battles. Some we win and some we lose. Your journey on earth has come to an end. Your final journey has now begun. No more battles, no more struggles. Just happiness, eternal peace, comfort and infinite love.

We are so blessed to have shared in your journey and to have shared our journey with you. You will be forever missed and loved. Our memories will keep you alive in our hearts and minds forever.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, May 13 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, with a memorial service following at 7:00 p.m.

