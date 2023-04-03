LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry Hardway, 69, of Lake Milton, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at his residence.

Terry was born February 3, 1954 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Merrill and Neta (Benson) Hardway.

Terry retired from Pinkerton Security after working as a security guard.

He had an avid love for cars of all kinds, collecting old cars, reupholstering cars and going to drag racing.

He is survived by his stepchildren, Paula (Mark Koenig) Buzzard of Niles, Bobbie Joe Buzzard of New Springfield and Donald Buzzard of East Palestine; sisters, Charlotte Hayden and Linda Peterson, both of Warren; five grandchildren; two great-grandsons and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Terry is preceded in death by his wife, Kathern L. Hardway, who died November 10, 2020; sister, Pat Hickey and a grandson.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 6, 12:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard. The family will receive relatives and friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Terry will be laid to rest at Green Haven Cemetery next to his wife.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

